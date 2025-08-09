Short Interest in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Expands By 50.4%

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 324,500 shares, agrowthof50.4% from the June 30th total of 215,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 586,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 586,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHQ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Bolthouse Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 160.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 42,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of SCHQ opened at $31.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.73. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $36.06.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

