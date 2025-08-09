P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Trading Down 3.5% – Should You Sell?

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.44 and last traded at $43.44. 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

P/F Bakkafrost Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.12.

P/F Bakkafrost Company Profile

P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Fishmeal, Fish Oil and Fish Feed; Freshwater FO; Freshwater SCT; Farming FO; Farming SCT; Services; and Sales & Other.

