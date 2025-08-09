Short Interest in Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Increases By 48.7%

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 276,500 shares, anincreaseof48.7% from the June 30th total of 186,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Nichias Stock Performance

Shares of NICFF opened at $22.86 on Friday. Nichias has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $22.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.85.

About Nichias

Nichias Corporation manufactures and sells thermal insulation materials primarily in Japan. It operates in five segments: Construction and Sales for Plants, Industrial Products, High-Performance Products, Auto Parts, and Building Materials. The company offers gaskets and packings, including sheet, semi-metal, metal, and cloth gaskets, pastes and other sealing materials, and gland packings, as well as thermal insulation materials for molten aluminum.

