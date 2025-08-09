Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.96 and last traded at $30.96. Approximately 48,067 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 41,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.37.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0942 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 341.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 39.43%.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

