iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB) Trading 0.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.54 and last traded at $57.48. 9,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 30,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.21.

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $436.85 million, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECB. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 137,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $324,000.

About iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF

The iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (TECB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Tech Breakthrough index. The fund tracks an index of US equities that could benefit from breakthrough technologies, modified market cap weighted. TECB was launched on Jan 8, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

