OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:OAEM) Short Interest Update

OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:OAEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,100 shares, agrowthof49.7% from the June 30th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of OAEM opened at $33.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $56.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of -1.00. OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $33.55.

Get OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:OAEM – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.42% of OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF (OAEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in an equity portfolio of large-, mid-, and small-cap emerging market companies. The fund combines an ESG screening methodology with its fundamental investment process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.