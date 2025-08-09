Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Northland Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.10. 7,704 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 47,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Northland Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Northland Power

Northland Power Price Performance

Northland Power Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 522.0%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is -275.23%.

Northland Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.