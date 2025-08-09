What is William Blair’s Estimate for Airbnb FY2025 Earnings?

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Airbnb in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will earn $4.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.26. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a $124.00 price target on shares of Airbnb and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.59.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $121.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.96 and a 200 day moving average of $130.98. The firm has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 8,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $1,026,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 40,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,864. The trade was a 16.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $826,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 467,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,855,583.08. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,671,023 shares of company stock valued at $223,195,427. 27.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 652.2% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 192,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,267,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

