SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Stock Price Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $71.14 and last traded at $71.07. Approximately 39,112 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 110,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.65.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.44.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

