Grit Real Estate Income Group (LON:GR1T) Trading 7.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10). Approximately 50,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 336,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).

Grit Real Estate Income Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.34, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of £45.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.20.

Grit Real Estate Income Group Company Profile

Grit is a leading, London-listed pan-African impact real estate investor and solutions provider. We invest in and actively manage a diverse portfolio of assets underpinned by mainly US dollar and Euro denominated long-term lease with high-quality multi-national tenants.

We leverage our deep African real estate insights and in-country expertise to offer unique real estate solutions in property development, asset and property management as well as selected co-investment opportunities for qualifying counterparties.

Through our family of partnerships, we find opportunities to drive positive social and environmental change that transcend buildings to the benefit all current stakeholders and generations to come.

