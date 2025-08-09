Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.16 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 30,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 72,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th.
Cardinal Energy Price Performance
Cardinal Energy Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.0437 dividend. This represents a yield of 1,027.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.93%.
Cardinal Energy Company Profile
Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
