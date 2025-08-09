iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) Stock Price Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.11 and last traded at $42.50. 403,282 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 130,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.57.

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF Trading Down 0.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $782 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.93.

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global equities involved in robotics and artificial intelligence. IRBO was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.