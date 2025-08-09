South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Trading 4.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Free Report) was up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 5,999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 34,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
South Star Battery Metals Trading Up 4.8%
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$14.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.82.
About South Star Battery Metals
South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. It also owns 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.
