Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Given New $425.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Eaton from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $396.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Eaton from $351.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.63.

Eaton stock opened at $363.07 on Wednesday. Eaton has a 52 week low of $231.85 and a 52 week high of $399.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $141.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.85%.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,214,632. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,507,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,195,725,000 after purchasing an additional 289,819 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,472,231,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,550,226,000 after acquiring an additional 192,482 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,207,000 after acquiring an additional 368,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,985,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,442,000 after acquiring an additional 427,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

