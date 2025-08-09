Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James Financial from $120.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMD. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI set a $144.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Melius raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.56.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $172.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.36 billion, a PE ratio of 99.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.55 and its 200 day moving average is $118.25.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $660,475,000 after buying an additional 4,461,609 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,958,000 after buying an additional 29,825 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $804,000. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

