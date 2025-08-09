Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SGHC. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Super Group (SGHC) from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Super Group (SGHC) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Shares of NYSE:SGHC opened at $10.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 1.08. Super Group has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $12.18.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $495.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.91 million. Super Group (SGHC) had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Super Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 134,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 29,212 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 416.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 44,395 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Group (SGHC) during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,188,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

