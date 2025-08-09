Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

SPH opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.19. Suburban Propane Partners has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $22.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $260.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.00 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 16.52%.

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $132,066.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,227 shares in the company, valued at $750,804.78. This represents a 14.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

