Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $15.56.
Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $25.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 11.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment
About Stellus Capital Investment
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Stellus Capital Investment
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Airbnb Beats Earnings, But the Growth Story Is Losing Altitude
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Netflix Bulls vs. Bears: Who Wins This Pullback?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Viasat: Why a Wall of Cash Has Shorts Running for Cover
Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.