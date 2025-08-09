Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $15.56.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $25.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 11.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

About Stellus Capital Investment

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,328,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,694,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 65.3% during the second quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 144,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 56,885 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.