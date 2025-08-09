Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Up 54.9% in July

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,000 shares, agrowthof54.9% from the June 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Yara International ASA Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $18.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61. Yara International ASA has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.02 billion. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 19.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Yara International ASA Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1846 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 102.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

