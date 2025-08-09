SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.2857.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLG shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Price Performance

SLG stock opened at $53.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.72. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $82.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day moving average is $59.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.91 and a beta of 1.69.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.26. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $147.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a yield of 510.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -572.22%.

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

In related news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 2,500 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $151,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,791.57. This trade represents a 72.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,878,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,429,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,101,000 after purchasing an additional 634,788 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth $29,000,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,493,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,419,000 after purchasing an additional 347,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,113,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,238,000 after purchasing an additional 283,009 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.