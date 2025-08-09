Analysts Set Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) PT at $117.59

Shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.5909.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $131.00 target price on shares of Roblox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th.

In related news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total value of $752,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 41,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,462,586.40. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.72, for a total value of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 211,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,808,756.48. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,441,460 shares of company stock worth $517,140,722. 12.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in Roblox by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 819.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBLX stock opened at $128.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.03 and a beta of 1.63. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $150.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.58 and a 200-day moving average of $80.80.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

