ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.6316.

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.4%

COP opened at $93.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $118.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 249.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 341.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

