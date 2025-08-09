First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Receives $2,291.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,291.1667.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,568.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $114,510.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 121,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,541,610. This trade represents a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 169,861.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,892,000 after purchasing an additional 122,300 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth about $149,963,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 172,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,967,000 after purchasing an additional 75,785 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 107,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,198,000 after purchasing an additional 48,994 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 357,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,677,000 after purchasing an additional 34,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.4%

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,828.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,967.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,924.74. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $1,473.62 and a 52 week high of $2,412.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.64.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $44.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.08 by $5.70. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 167.59 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.60%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

