Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.95.

VLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 206.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $495.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

