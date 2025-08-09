Brokerages Set Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC) Target Price at $19.26

Shares of Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.2615.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Macerich from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Macerich from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Macerich

Macerich Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Macerich by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,047,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,192,000 after buying an additional 10,274,895 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Macerich by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,675,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,051 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Macerich in the first quarter valued at $32,554,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 40.1% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,130,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Macerich by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,205,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

MAC stock opened at $16.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.85. Macerich has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $22.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Macerich had a negative net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -158.14%.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

