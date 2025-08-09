Brokerages Set Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC) Target Price at $19.26

Shares of Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.2615.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Macerich from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Macerich from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Macerich
Macerich Price Performance
MAC stock opened at $16.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.85. Macerich has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $22.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.
Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Macerich had a negative net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.
Macerich Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -158.14%.
About Macerich
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.
See Also
