Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Receives $187.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.50.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Keysight Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 2.3%

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $164.98 on Monday. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $121.43 and a one year high of $186.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.68 and a 200 day moving average of $158.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total value of $1,589,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 108,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,262,552.30. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $2,010,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 115,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,528.80. The trade was a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,830 shares of company stock worth $5,124,049. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 142.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 52,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 19.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

