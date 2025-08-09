SailPoint, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SAIL) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 12th

SailPoint’s (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 12th. SailPoint had issued 60,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 13th. The total size of the offering was $1,380,000,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SailPoint presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.47.

Get SailPoint alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAIL

SailPoint Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAIL opened at $19.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.20. SailPoint has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $26.35.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SailPoint

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SailPoint by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in SailPoint in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SailPoint in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in SailPoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in SailPoint in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000.

SailPoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.