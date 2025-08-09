Lifeward Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD) Short Interest Update

Lifeward Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,610,000 shares, agrowthof61.9% from the June 30th total of 994,500 shares. Approximately10.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 658,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 658,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately10.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ LFWD opened at $0.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. Lifeward has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $4.29.

Lifeward (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 million. Lifeward had a negative net margin of 108.21% and a negative return on equity of 101.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lifeward will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.

