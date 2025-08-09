Sampo PLC (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Update

Sampo PLC (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 29,000 shares, agrowthof61.1% from the June 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Sampo Stock Performance

SAXPY opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52. Sampo has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Sampo (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sampo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

About Sampo

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

