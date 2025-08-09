Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $18.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Evolus traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 13690747 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EOLS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Evolus from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evolus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.
View Our Latest Analysis on Evolus
Insider Buying and Selling at Evolus
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolus
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Evolus during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Evolus by 988.1% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Evolus by 99.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Evolus Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $381.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00.
Evolus Company Profile
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Evolus
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Airbnb Beats Earnings, But the Growth Story Is Losing Altitude
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Netflix Bulls vs. Bears: Who Wins This Pullback?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Viasat: Why a Wall of Cash Has Shorts Running for Cover
Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.