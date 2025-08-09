Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $18.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Evolus traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 13690747 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EOLS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Evolus from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evolus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In other Evolus news, insider Rui Avelar sold 3,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $33,409.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 359,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,139.34. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 16,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $163,995.98. Following the sale, the insider owned 364,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,128.03. This trade represents a 4.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,090. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Evolus during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Evolus by 988.1% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Evolus by 99.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $381.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

