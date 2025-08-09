Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,200 shares, agrowthof60.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ BKSC opened at $15.67 on Friday. Bank of South Carolina has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is an increase from Bank of South Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina in a report on Sunday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

