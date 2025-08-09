Insider Buying: Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Insider Acquires £247.52 in Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby bought 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6,188 ($83.23) per share, with a total value of £247.52 ($332.91).

Judges Scientific Stock Performance

Judges Scientific stock opened at GBX 6,050 ($81.37) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,792.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,479.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.97. Judges Scientific plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,900 ($79.35) and a fifty-two week high of £112.25 ($150.98). The company has a market capitalization of £397.19 million, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on JDG. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Judges Scientific from £106 ($142.57) to GBX 7,900 ($106.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th.

About Judges Scientific

Judges Scientific plc (AIM: JDG), is a group focused on acquiring and developing companies in the scientific instrument sector. The Group now consists of 23 businesses acquired since 2005.

The acquired companies are primarily UK-based with products sold worldwide to a diverse range of markets including: higher education institutions, scientific research facilities, manufacturers and regulatory authorities.

