Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Buys £496,001.20 in Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 84,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.94) per share, with a total value of £496,001.20 ($667,116.61).

Vistry Group Price Performance

Shares of Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 625.20 ($8.41) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 619.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 608.35. Vistry Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 486.70 ($6.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,436 ($19.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 684 ($9.20) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, July 11th.

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group is one of the UK’s leading homebuilders with a top tier housebuilder and leading Partnerships business. Our purpose is to develop sustainable new homes and communities across all sectors of the housing market through our leading brands, Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, Vistry Partnerships and Drew Smith.

Our housebuilding division operates across 13 business units, each with a regional office, which are developing hundreds of sites across England.

