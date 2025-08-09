Leslie Rans Sells 500 Shares of Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) Stock

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Free Report) insider Leslie Rans sold 500 shares of Ocean Wilsons stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,241 ($16.69), for a total transaction of £6,205 ($8,345.66).

Ocean Wilsons Stock Performance

LON OCN opened at GBX 1,105 ($14.86) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.64. Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 1,090 ($14.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,640 ($22.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £487.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,423.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,370.87.

About Ocean Wilsons

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. It operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, ship agency, port terminals, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services. The Investments segment holds a portfolio of international investments.

