Geo Group (NYSE:GEO) Board of Directors Approves Stock Repurchase Plan

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 6th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Geo Group stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.07. Geo Group has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Geo Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $636.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Geo Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GEO. Wall Street Zen upgraded Geo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Geo Group in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Jones Trading reduced their price target on Geo Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Geo Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

