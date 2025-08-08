Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.00.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $307.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.17. The company has a market capitalization of $220.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $265.33 and a 12-month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 206.70% and a net margin of 32.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,178 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.