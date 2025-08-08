Forsta AP Fonden Has $69.06 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,654,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,200 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.5% of Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $69,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,656.99. This represents a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $332.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.78. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $49.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Cfra Research lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

