Hudson Canyon Capital Management Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hudson Canyon Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 2.3% of Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $207,000. CSM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 14.4% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. HSBC cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $999.50.

LLY stock opened at $640.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $606.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $776.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $799.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $633.20 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

