LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,984.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,038,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,996 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 350.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,373,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $585,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,315 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26,796.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,657,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $386,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,170 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,074,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,745,960,000 after purchasing an additional 993,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,048.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $172,527,000 after purchasing an additional 675,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.1%

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $238.47 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.38 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.12.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.68.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

