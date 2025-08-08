Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,184,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 810,588 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 0.6% of National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.23% of Salesforce worth $586,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Salesforce by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 60,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 259.9% during the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 23,886 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after buying an additional 17,250 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Down 3.4%

NYSE:CRM opened at $240.63 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.10.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $404.00 price target on Salesforce and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $404.00 price target (up from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.16.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.40, for a total value of $558,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,834,236.40. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 46,479 shares of company stock valued at $12,457,591 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

