AlphaCore Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co lifted its position in Amphenol by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Michael R. Ivas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $3,551,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 152,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,661.48. This trade represents a 20.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $14,326,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 586,000 shares of company stock valued at $52,935,980 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KGI Securities started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price target on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.92.

Read Our Latest Report on APH

Amphenol Stock Down 0.9%

APH stock opened at $108.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $110.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.29%.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.