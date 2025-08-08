Savvy Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,412 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. This trade represents a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $233.87 per share, for a total transaction of $112,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,865.70. The trade was a 2.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,183 shares of company stock valued at $86,521,198 over the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Oracle from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.75.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $249.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.32. The stock has a market cap of $700.47 billion, a PE ratio of 57.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.43. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $260.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. Oracle’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

