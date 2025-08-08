Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,559,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.5% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,102,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,900,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,534 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,380,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258,925 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Broadcom by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,018,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171,849 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 34,401,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,975,616,000 after acquiring an additional 581,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,852,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,668,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $219,440.00. Following the sale, the director owned 24,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,842.60. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,224,641. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $295.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $338.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.92.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.7%

Broadcom stock opened at $303.76 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.90 and a 52 week high of $310.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 113.77, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.37.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

