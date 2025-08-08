AlphaCore Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 60.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in Broadcom by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after buying an additional 31,225 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 25,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $602,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $303.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 113.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.37. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.90 and a twelve month high of $310.34.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $10,731,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 482,836 shares in the company, valued at $129,540,070.44. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $219,440.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,842.60. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,224,641 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $338.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.