Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Has $12.24 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,376 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.6% of Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ holdings in Walmart were worth $12,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 98.2% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 95.2% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $216,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 626,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,547,399.40. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $1,855,781.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,412,398 shares in the company, valued at $421,737,000.84. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,112 shares of company stock valued at $14,080,073 over the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $103.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $822.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

