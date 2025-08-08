Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Increases Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations raised its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.5% of Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unique Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20.2% in the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $153.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.59 and a 200-day moving average of $163.74. The company has a market capitalization of $359.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $149.91 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.88.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

