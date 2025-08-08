NBW Capital LLC Has $2 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NBW Capital LLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,528 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,564 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 36,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 15,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in NIKE by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 13,752 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on NIKE from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NIKE from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $74.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.63. The company has a market cap of $109.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $90.62.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

