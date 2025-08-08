Brookmont Capital Management Sells 799 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Brookmont Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 1.6% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 261,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Noble Financial raised shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.89.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ ADI opened at $223.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $247.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.76.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 107.90%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

