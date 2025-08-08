Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,690 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.3% of Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Down 2.3%
V stock opened at $331.98 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.92 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $353.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $612.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.05%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 target price (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.84.
Get Our Latest Research Report on V
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $17,099,180.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,772,810. This represents a 63.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,100 shares of company stock worth $27,643,224 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- D-Wave Delivers Growth Shock—Investors Eye Quantum Future
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks Powering the Next Tech Revolution
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Why Monolithic Power’s Earnings and Guidance Ignited a Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.