Integrity Financial Corp WA Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Visa were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 38,416.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,761,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,173,271,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723,050 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,260,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,771,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,707 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $673,689,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $623,022,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 295.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,362,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $746,550,000 after buying an additional 1,764,781 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,875. The trade was a 30.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,100 shares of company stock worth $27,643,224. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $331.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.92 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.84.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

